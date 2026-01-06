Sabalenka Shines as Kyrgios Stumbles in Brisbane
World number one Aryna Sabalenka dominated at the Brisbane International, achieving a quick victory over Cristina Bucsa. Meanwhile, her recent exhibition rival, Nick Kyrgios, struggled on his return, losing to Aleksandar Kovacevic. Sabalenka looks ahead to the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios seeks a wildcard entry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:18 IST
World number one Aryna Sabalenka commenced her 2026 Brisbane International campaign with an emphatic victory over Cristina Bucsa, securing her win in just 47 minutes with a rapid 6-0 6-1 scoreline.
Fresh off a defeat against Nick Kyrgios in a Dubai exhibition, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance, especially her serving capabilities, and the excitement of returning to competitive play.
As Sabalenka eyes further success at the upcoming Grand Slam in Melbourne, Kyrgios, on the other hand, faced a challenging return to singles competition and hopes a wildcard will bolster his participation in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
