Sabalenka Shines as Kyrgios Stumbles in Brisbane

World number one Aryna Sabalenka commenced her 2026 Brisbane International campaign with an emphatic victory over Cristina Bucsa, securing her win in just 47 minutes with a rapid 6-0 6-1 scoreline.

Fresh off a defeat against Nick Kyrgios in a Dubai exhibition, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance, especially her serving capabilities, and the excitement of returning to competitive play.

As Sabalenka eyes further success at the upcoming Grand Slam in Melbourne, Kyrgios, on the other hand, faced a challenging return to singles competition and hopes a wildcard will bolster his participation in the tournament.

