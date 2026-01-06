Left Menu

Sabalenka Shines as Kyrgios Stumbles in Brisbane

World number one Aryna Sabalenka dominated at the Brisbane International, achieving a quick victory over Cristina Bucsa. Meanwhile, her recent exhibition rival, Nick Kyrgios, struggled on his return, losing to Aleksandar Kovacevic. Sabalenka looks ahead to the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios seeks a wildcard entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:18 IST
Sabalenka Shines as Kyrgios Stumbles in Brisbane
Aryna Sabalenka

World number one Aryna Sabalenka commenced her 2026 Brisbane International campaign with an emphatic victory over Cristina Bucsa, securing her win in just 47 minutes with a rapid 6-0 6-1 scoreline.

Fresh off a defeat against Nick Kyrgios in a Dubai exhibition, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance, especially her serving capabilities, and the excitement of returning to competitive play.

As Sabalenka eyes further success at the upcoming Grand Slam in Melbourne, Kyrgios, on the other hand, faced a challenging return to singles competition and hopes a wildcard will bolster his participation in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australian Domination: Smith and Head Shine Bright in Fifth Ashes Test

Australian Domination: Smith and Head Shine Bright in Fifth Ashes Test

 Global
2
Inmate Vigilantism: Justice or Assault?

Inmate Vigilantism: Justice or Assault?

 India
3
Suresh Kalmadi: Legacy of a Controversial Sports Maestro

Suresh Kalmadi: Legacy of a Controversial Sports Maestro

 India
4
Daring Heist in Gorakhpur: Armed Robbers Flee with Fortune

Daring Heist in Gorakhpur: Armed Robbers Flee with Fortune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026