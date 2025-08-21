Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Address Assembly on Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to address the Assembly regarding a stampede incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities. The government has suspended key police officers and proposed a Crowd Management Bill. Opposition demands accountability from the CM and Deputy CM amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to address the state Assembly on the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives on June 4. The incident has sparked political turmoil, with the opposition BJP demanding accountability from the state's leadership.

The tragedy led to multiple suspensions within the police force, including that of Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. In response, the government introduced a Crowd Management Bill to prevent future disasters, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive standard operating procedure for public events.

Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the limitations of the current infrastructure, citing Chinnaswamy Stadium's limited capacity of 33,000 compared to larger venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium. Plans for a new stadium and sports city are underway, while the incident remains under judicial review.

