Proathlix's Swiss Chocolate Whey Protein: Revolutionizing Fitness Nutrition

Proathlix, a leading sports nutrition brand in India, has launched a Swiss Chocolate flavored Whey Protein Blend & Veg Collagen Peptide. Targeting athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it combines nine high-quality protein sources and vegetarian collagen to enhance muscle recovery, offering a premium supplement for optimal performance and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's renowned sports nutrition brand, Proathlix, has unveiled its Swiss Chocolate flavored Whey Protein, a blend designed to transform post-workout nutrition. Dubbed as a revolutionary step in the fitness sector, the product infuses nine high-quality protein sources and vegetarian collagen, specifically crafted for enhanced muscle recovery and joint health.

Founder Yuvraj Bali emphasizes that this protein blend is more than just a supplement—it's essential daily fuel for aspiring athletes. Every 36g serving offers 24g of premium protein, 5g BCAAs for endurance, along with Digezyme® enzymes, ensuring optimal absorption and gut health for consistent performance.

Available nationwide, the protein blend targets athletes from diverse sports like powerlifting, Muay Thai, and cricket. Proathlix's commitment to quality and scientific rigor is evident in its formulation, catering to India's growing community of fitness enthusiasts and helping them push beyond their limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

