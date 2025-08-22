Proathlix's Swiss Chocolate Whey Protein: Revolutionizing Fitness Nutrition

India's renowned sports nutrition brand, Proathlix, has unveiled its Swiss Chocolate flavored Whey Protein, a blend designed to transform post-workout nutrition. Dubbed as a revolutionary step in the fitness sector, the product infuses nine high-quality protein sources and vegetarian collagen, specifically crafted for enhanced muscle recovery and joint health.

Founder Yuvraj Bali emphasizes that this protein blend is more than just a supplement—it's essential daily fuel for aspiring athletes. Every 36g serving offers 24g of premium protein, 5g BCAAs for endurance, along with Digezyme® enzymes, ensuring optimal absorption and gut health for consistent performance.

Available nationwide, the protein blend targets athletes from diverse sports like powerlifting, Muay Thai, and cricket. Proathlix's commitment to quality and scientific rigor is evident in its formulation, catering to India's growing community of fitness enthusiasts and helping them push beyond their limits.

