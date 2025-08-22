Left Menu

Jorja Miller: Rising Rugby Star Aiming for World Cup Glory

Jorja Miller, a 21-year-old rising rugby star from New Zealand, is set to make a mark in the World Cup. Known for her sevens prowess, she transitions to 15s, eyeing challenges and making history. Miller's ambition is to redefine the game with her relentless drive for greatness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:10 IST
Jorja Miller: Rising Rugby Star Aiming for World Cup Glory

Jorja Miller is poised to become a standout at her inaugural World Cup, showcasing her talent as a promising young player in New Zealand rugby. Already celebrated for her performance in Rugby Sevens, including an Olympic gold, Miller transitions to the 15s format, preparing for her third test match.

After making a lasting impression in her initial tests against the United States and Australia, the 21-year-old will potentially play as the openside flanker in New Zealand's World Cup opener against Spain. Her notable performance against Australia, where she scored her first test try, highlights her capability to face tougher opponents.

Miller's dreams include changing the rugby landscape, aspiring to be the best in the world. Her transition from sevens to the more physical 15s has been a challenge she embraced successfully, earning her a place in the Black Ferns squad, aiming for their seventh World Cup win. Eager for competition, Miller looks forward to the ultimate test against England on their home turf.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025