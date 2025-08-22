Jorja Miller: Rising Rugby Star Aiming for World Cup Glory

Jorja Miller is poised to become a standout at her inaugural World Cup, showcasing her talent as a promising young player in New Zealand rugby. Already celebrated for her performance in Rugby Sevens, including an Olympic gold, Miller transitions to the 15s format, preparing for her third test match.

After making a lasting impression in her initial tests against the United States and Australia, the 21-year-old will potentially play as the openside flanker in New Zealand's World Cup opener against Spain. Her notable performance against Australia, where she scored her first test try, highlights her capability to face tougher opponents.

Miller's dreams include changing the rugby landscape, aspiring to be the best in the world. Her transition from sevens to the more physical 15s has been a challenge she embraced successfully, earning her a place in the Black Ferns squad, aiming for their seventh World Cup win. Eager for competition, Miller looks forward to the ultimate test against England on their home turf.