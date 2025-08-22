Left Menu

Elavenil Valarivan Strikes Gold at Asian Championships

Elavenil Valarivan won gold in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the 16th Asian Championships. The Tamil Nadu shooter scored 253.6, surpassing China's Xinlu Peng and Korea's Eunji Kwon. Fellow Indian Mehuli Ghosh narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth.

Shymkent | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:15 IST
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan secured a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the 16th Asian Championships on Friday. The competition saw her achieving a top score of 253.6.

In a closely contested final, the 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu outperformed Xinlu Peng from China, who settled for silver with a score of 253, and Korea's Eunji Kwon, who claimed bronze with 231.2.

Fellow Indian competitor Mehuli Ghosh finished fourth, posting a score of 208.9. Valarivan's achievement adds to her impressive record of multiple World Cup golds and a top finish in the World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

