Elavenil Valarivan Strikes Gold at Asian Championships

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan secured a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the 16th Asian Championships on Friday. The competition saw her achieving a top score of 253.6.

In a closely contested final, the 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu outperformed Xinlu Peng from China, who settled for silver with a score of 253, and Korea's Eunji Kwon, who claimed bronze with 231.2.

Fellow Indian competitor Mehuli Ghosh finished fourth, posting a score of 208.9. Valarivan's achievement adds to her impressive record of multiple World Cup golds and a top finish in the World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)