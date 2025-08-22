Left Menu

Elavenil Valarivan Strikes Gold Again: India's Shooting Star Shines at Asian Championships

Elavenil Valarivan, a prominent Indian shooter from Tamil Nadu, claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the 16th Asian Championships. Despite fierce competition, Valarivan's composed performance earned her a score of 253.6, securing her second continental gold medal and cementing her status as one of India's elite shooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:41 IST
Elavenil Valarivan, the distinguished Indian shooter from Tamil Nadu, showcased her prowess at the 16th Asian Championships by clinching the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition. Her consistent and composed shooting culminated in a score of 253.6, leading her to victory in the final round.

Valarivan, 26, has a history of success on the world stage, having won multiple World Cup golds. Her latest triumph marks her second gold at the Asian Championships, with her first coming in 2019 under the mentorship of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. The competition was fierce, but Valarivan's skill and determination prevailed.

The Indian team continued to excel, evident in junior categories where the young trio clinched gold with a new record score. Valarivan aims to build on her success, looking towards upcoming events like the Asian Games and the ISSF World Championships, as she seeks to expand her accolades with individual wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

