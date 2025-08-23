Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Novak Djokovic is taking a calculated risk as he enters the U.S. Open without participating in competitive matches since Wimbledon. Having trained extensively over the past few weeks, Djokovic has strategically adjusted his priorities to focus on the four major tournaments.

The Serbian, who has stepped away from his traditionally demanding schedule, opted out of this month's hard-court events in Toronto and Cincinnati. Speaking to reporters, the 38-year-old expressed his decision to spend more time with family, asserting his hard-earned freedom to choose his schedule.

As a co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, Djokovic has voiced his concerns over the extended two-week Masters events, supporting players opposing the schedule. He also commented on prize money, recognizing recent increases but stressing the importance of improving the financial sustainability for players globally.

