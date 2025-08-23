Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025

Malaysia's hockey squad landed in Patna, Bihar on Saturday morning for the much-anticipated Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. With a history of reaching the finals in the previous edition in Jakarta, the team aims to clinch the title this year. Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Marhan Jalil shared their determination, stating that India, with its extensive experience from the Pro League, would be formidable opponents.

Jalil also highlighted Korea, the defending champions, as a significant challenge, noting their sharp performance in earlier encounters this year. He expressed optimism about reaching the tournament's Super 4s stage as their immediate goal while looking forward to intense competition.

Meanwhile, head coach Sarjit Kundan expressed gratitude for the hospitable reception in Bihar. He emphasized the importance of the tournament as part of their preparations for the 2028 Olympics and the upcoming Asian Games. The Malaysian team, ranked second in the event, is set to face Bangladesh in their opening match in Pool B, which includes Korea and Chinese Taipei, while Pool A features India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

