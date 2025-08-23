Left Menu

Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025

Malaysia's hockey team has arrived in Bihar for the Asia Cup 2025 with aspirations of claiming the title. Previously runners-up, the team aims to surmount tough competition from hosts India and reigning champions Korea. Coach Sarjit Kundan emphasizes the tournament's importance for their journey toward the 2028 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:47 IST
Malaysia Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory in Bihar 2025
Team Malaysia (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malaysia's hockey squad landed in Patna, Bihar on Saturday morning for the much-anticipated Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. With a history of reaching the finals in the previous edition in Jakarta, the team aims to clinch the title this year. Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Marhan Jalil shared their determination, stating that India, with its extensive experience from the Pro League, would be formidable opponents.

Jalil also highlighted Korea, the defending champions, as a significant challenge, noting their sharp performance in earlier encounters this year. He expressed optimism about reaching the tournament's Super 4s stage as their immediate goal while looking forward to intense competition.

Meanwhile, head coach Sarjit Kundan expressed gratitude for the hospitable reception in Bihar. He emphasized the importance of the tournament as part of their preparations for the 2028 Olympics and the upcoming Asian Games. The Malaysian team, ranked second in the event, is set to face Bangladesh in their opening match in Pool B, which includes Korea and Chinese Taipei, while Pool A features India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025