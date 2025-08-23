AB de Villiers Questions Shreyas Iyer's Surprising Asia Cup Omission

In a surprising turn of events, Shreyas Iyer, a key figure in Punjab Kings' recent success, was left out of the Asia Cup squad. This decision has prompted reactions from fans and former cricketers, with AB de Villiers voicing his astonishment at Iyer's absence.

Speaking candidly on his YouTube channel, de Villiers speculated on the reasons behind this snub. 'There might be underlying factors influencing this decision,' he remarked, emphasizing Iyer's exceptional leadership and cricketing maturity that justified his inclusion.

De Villiers suggested personal dynamics or team chemistry might be at play, comparing Iyer's situation to his own experiences as a captain. While questions linger, Iyer's notable performance in recent tournaments makes his omission puzzling to many in the cricket world.

(With inputs from agencies.)