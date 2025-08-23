Left Menu

AB de Villiers Questions Shreyas Iyer's Surprising Asia Cup Omission

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers expressed surprise at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad. Despite Iyer's stellar performance and leadership that took Punjab Kings to the IPL finals, his omission has sparked debate. De Villiers highlighted Iyer's maturity and potential squad impact.

23-08-2025
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, Shreyas Iyer, a key figure in Punjab Kings' recent success, was left out of the Asia Cup squad. This decision has prompted reactions from fans and former cricketers, with AB de Villiers voicing his astonishment at Iyer's absence.

Speaking candidly on his YouTube channel, de Villiers speculated on the reasons behind this snub. 'There might be underlying factors influencing this decision,' he remarked, emphasizing Iyer's exceptional leadership and cricketing maturity that justified his inclusion.

De Villiers suggested personal dynamics or team chemistry might be at play, comparing Iyer's situation to his own experiences as a captain. While questions linger, Iyer's notable performance in recent tournaments makes his omission puzzling to many in the cricket world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

