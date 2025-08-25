Major Sports Highlights: US Open Kicks Off, Record Card Sale, and More

The sports world is abuzz with thrilling developments as the US Open begins at Flushing Meadows. Aryna Sabalenka has narrowly moved past the first round, while Emma Raducanu celebrated her first victory since her 2021 triumph. American hopes rise as Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton advance.

In a historic moment, a Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card fetched $12.932 million, setting a new standard for sports collectible cards. Meanwhile, American football fans are excited as Bill Belichick's first season at UNC will be chronicled in a Hulu docuseries. The Kansas City Chiefs have bolstered their defense by acquiring Derrick Nnadi from the Jets.

Elsewhere, Cal Raleigh's monumental home run performance shines in MLB, while Tommy Fleetwood clinched his first PGA victory at the FedEx Cup. In golf, President Trump gives his support to Keegan Bradley as the playing captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, adding to the sports drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)