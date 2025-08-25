Left Menu

Jonathan Rowe's Transfer to Bologna Sparks Interest

Jonathan Rowe, previously with Olympique de Marseille, has moved to Bologna after being placed on the transfer list due to a reported altercation. The England under-21 winger signed a four-year contract, with Italian media suggesting a €19.5 million transfer fee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:14 IST
In a notable sports move, England under-21 international Jonathan Rowe has officially transferred to Bologna, as announced by the Italian Serie A club. The winger's departure from Olympique de Marseille follows an alleged dressing room altercation with a teammate, which led to his placement on the transfer list.

While Bologna has not disclosed specific details of the transfer, reports from Italian media on Sunday indicate that the 22-year-old former Norwich City player sealed a lucrative four-year deal, valued at approximately 19.5 million euros, with the club.

Rowe, along with France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, faced disciplinary action from Marseille due to reported 'unacceptable behaviour' after a Ligue 1 defeat. Despite the controversy, both players were significant contributors as Marseille secured a second-place league finish last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

