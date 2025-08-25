Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Century Sparks Kochi's Thrilling KCL Victory

Sanju Samson's explosive century led Kochi Blue Tigers to a last-ball win against Aries Kollam Sailors in KCL 2025. Samson scored 121 off 51 balls, enhancing his reputation ahead of the Asia Cup. His comeback performance follows earlier struggles in the tournament and impressive stats in T20Is for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:21 IST
Sanju Samson (Photo: Sanju Samson Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sanju Samson delivered a sensational 42-ball century, powering the Kochi Blue Tigers to a nail-biting last-ball win against Aries Kollam Sailors at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram during the Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025). His outstanding performance not only secured victory for Kochi but also elevated his status ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Despite an initial struggle against Alleppey Ripples, where Samson managed just 13 off 22 balls, he rebounded spectacularly against Aries with an unbeaten 121 off 51 balls. The innings, which featured 14 fours and seven sixes, highlighted his resurgence as a formidable opener, a role he excelled in last year with the Indian team, scoring centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Sanju's next challenge is the Asia Cup, with India's campaign starting against the UAE on September 10, followed by a critical match versus Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The team will face Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, aiming to secure a top spot in Group A and ease into the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

