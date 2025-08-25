American Stars Shine Bright in U.S. Open Men's Bracket

The U.S. Open men's bracket witnesses a surge in American participants, marking the highest number in 25 years. Leading the charge are Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, who commenced the tournament with convincing wins.

Shelton, seeded sixth, swiftly defeated qualifier Ignacio Buse in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the tournament debuted its new Sunday start. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Fritz dispatched Emilio Nava, an American wild-card entrant, in a similar fashion at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

A total of 23 American men are competing, reminiscent of the 1997 draw, while the pursuit of a Grand Slam title continues, a dream unfulfilled since Andy Roddick's victory in 2003. Despite challenges from international players, the American contingent shows promise and determination.

