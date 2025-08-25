Left Menu

American Stars Shine Bright in U.S. Open Men's Bracket

The U.S. Open sees its largest contingent of American men in a quarter-century, with standout performances from Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton. Both players advanced in straight sets, stirring hopes of securing a Grand Slam title for an American man, a feat not achieved since 2003.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:52 IST
American Stars Shine Bright in U.S. Open Men's Bracket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open men's bracket witnesses a surge in American participants, marking the highest number in 25 years. Leading the charge are Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, who commenced the tournament with convincing wins.

Shelton, seeded sixth, swiftly defeated qualifier Ignacio Buse in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the tournament debuted its new Sunday start. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Fritz dispatched Emilio Nava, an American wild-card entrant, in a similar fashion at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

A total of 23 American men are competing, reminiscent of the 1997 draw, while the pursuit of a Grand Slam title continues, a dream unfulfilled since Andy Roddick's victory in 2003. Despite challenges from international players, the American contingent shows promise and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC collegium recommends name of Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elevation to top court.

SC collegium recommends name of Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elev...

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour: Red Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour: Red Alert Issued

 India
3
SC collegium also recommends Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi's name for elevation to apex court.

SC collegium also recommends Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi'...

 India
4
Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: One Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre

Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: One Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025