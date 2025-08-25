Modi's Sporting Diplomacy: Bridging Fiji and India through Rugby and Cricket

At a significant joint press conference on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, underscored the unifying power of sports. Modi emphasized rugby in Fiji and cricket in India as prime examples of this connection.

He highlighted the impactful role of Waisale Serevi, a Fijian rugby legend known as the 'King of 7s,' who serves as the head coach for India's national rugby teams. Modi announced plans for Indian coaches to assist in advancing Fiji's cricket team, reinforcing sporting bonds between the two nations.

Noteworthy for his remarkable rugby sevens career, Serevi also contributed to sevens rugby's inclusion in the Olympics. His coaching influence spans globally, impacting teams in the USA, Jamaica, and Russia. Meanwhile, Fiji's PM Rabuka commenced his visit to India, marking an essential diplomatic engagement. This follows the success of India's U20 Women's Rugby team winning bronze in the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)