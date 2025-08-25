Left Menu

Modi's Sporting Diplomacy: Bridging Fiji and India through Rugby and Cricket

In a joint press meet with Fiji's PM Sitiveni Rabuka, India's PM Narendra Modi highlighted the connective power of sports, focusing on rugby and cricket. Modi announced that Indian coaches would aid Fiji's cricket team, while notable Fijian rugby figure Waisale Serevi continues to elevate India's rugby prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:26 IST
Modi's Sporting Diplomacy: Bridging Fiji and India through Rugby and Cricket
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka (Image: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a significant joint press conference on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, underscored the unifying power of sports. Modi emphasized rugby in Fiji and cricket in India as prime examples of this connection.

He highlighted the impactful role of Waisale Serevi, a Fijian rugby legend known as the 'King of 7s,' who serves as the head coach for India's national rugby teams. Modi announced plans for Indian coaches to assist in advancing Fiji's cricket team, reinforcing sporting bonds between the two nations.

Noteworthy for his remarkable rugby sevens career, Serevi also contributed to sevens rugby's inclusion in the Olympics. His coaching influence spans globally, impacting teams in the USA, Jamaica, and Russia. Meanwhile, Fiji's PM Rabuka commenced his visit to India, marking an essential diplomatic engagement. This follows the success of India's U20 Women's Rugby team winning bronze in the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

 India
2
Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

 India
3
IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025