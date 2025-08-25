Left Menu

India Celebrates National Sports Day with a Fitness Revolution: 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main'

National Sports Day 2025 in India will transform into a three-day, nationwide movement promoting an hour of daily sports and fitness activities. Featuring iconic athletes and involvement from officials, the event aligns with India's Olympic ambitions. The celebration emphasizes the Olympic and Paralympic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:13 IST
India Celebrates National Sports Day with a Fitness Revolution: 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to mark National Sports Day from August 29 to 31 with an unprecedented nationwide celebration aimed at promoting fitness and sportsmanship. The observance, themed 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main', will see participation from athletes like Sumit Antil and PV Sindhu.

A call by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has turned this year's event into a true people's movement. Each day of the festival will feature various activities, from paying tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand to fitness challenges, cycling events, and debates on indigenous sports.

The event aligns with India's vision to host the Olympic Games in 2036, underscoring a push towards mass participation in sports. States and union territories are preparing for festivities, embracing the Olympic and Paralympic values embedded in the spirit of the celebratory days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
2
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India
3
Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025