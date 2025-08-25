India Celebrates National Sports Day with a Fitness Revolution: 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main'

India is set to mark National Sports Day from August 29 to 31 with an unprecedented nationwide celebration aimed at promoting fitness and sportsmanship. The observance, themed 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main', will see participation from athletes like Sumit Antil and PV Sindhu.

A call by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has turned this year's event into a true people's movement. Each day of the festival will feature various activities, from paying tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand to fitness challenges, cycling events, and debates on indigenous sports.

The event aligns with India's vision to host the Olympic Games in 2036, underscoring a push towards mass participation in sports. States and union territories are preparing for festivities, embracing the Olympic and Paralympic values embedded in the spirit of the celebratory days.

(With inputs from agencies.)