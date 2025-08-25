Sachin Tendulkar's Strategic Move: The Secret to Dhoni's Iconic 2011 World Cup Win

Renowned Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shed light on a pivotal decision during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final, where he suggested moving MS Dhoni up in the batting lineup. This strategy played a crucial role in India securing the trophy after a 28-year hiatus. Tendulkar shared these insights in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit, providing fans a glimpse into the tactical decisions behind the historic win.

India faced a challenging chase of 275 at Wankhede Stadium and found themselves at 114/3 following Virat Kohli's departure for 35 runs. It was at this juncture that Dhoni entered at number five, ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh. Dhoni forged a formidable 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir and remained unbeaten with 91 runs off 79 balls, steering India to a six-wicket victory. Tendulkar revealed his rationale for suggesting Dhoni's promotion, highlighting the advantage of a left-right batting combination against Sri Lankan spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Suraj Randiv. He also noted Dhoni's familiarity with Muralitharan from his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience at Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Tendulkar said, "There were two reasons for promoting Dhoni up the order. The left-right batting combination would unsettle the off-spinners, and having faced Muralitharan in IPL for CSK gave Dhoni an edge." This tactical acumen, combined with Tendulkar's vast experience, guided India to World Cup glory. For Tendulkar, playing his last 50-over World Cup, this triumph marked the pinnacle of a storied career, ending as India's leading scorer with 482 runs in nine matches.

