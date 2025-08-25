Sachin Tendulkar Reminisces Legendary Battles and Humorous Moments

In a candid 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revisited his iconic duels with Australia's Glenn McGrath and the late spin master Shane Warne. Tendulkar also playfully jabbed at former umpire Steve Bucknor, who had given several controversial decisions during his illustrious career.

When asked if he ever deliberately played risky shots to unsettle bowlers, Tendulkar recounted a memorable encounter against McGrath during the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. In that quarterfinal against Australia, Tendulkar launched a blistering attack scoring 38 off 37 balls, helping set the stage for India's victory.

Discussing his strategy against Warne, Tendulkar explained that he relied on his instincts to combat the legendary spinner, adopting different stances for his varied deliveries. Known for his command over Warne, Tendulkar consistently outperformed the Australian, exemplifying his exceptional talent and dexterity on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)