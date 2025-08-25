Fazila Ikwaput's Heroics Lead East Bengal to Victory

Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput was the star of the match as East Bengal kicked off their AFC Women's Champions League journey with a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC. The Group E encounter was held on Monday and featured Ikwaput's crucial second-half goal.

Fazila's determination paid off when she latched onto a precise cross from Resty Nanziri in the 70th minute, driving the ball past the Phnom Penh goalkeeper. This victory marks a significant start for the Indian side in the tournament.

Phnom Penh Crown struggled to counterattack and was further hampered when their goalkeeper, Chea Fariya, was sent off in the dying minutes for a challenge on Ikwaput. As the focus shifts, Phnom Penh will next face Hong Kong's Kitchee SC.

