Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Under the auspices of the Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force (BSF), a three-day Command-Level Women's Sports Competition commenced in Guwahati this Monday. Scheduled to run until August 27, the event takes place at the Frontier Headquarters, BSF Guwahati, Patgaon campus.

With 136 female athletes participating from the BSF Eastern Command in Kolkata and Western Command in Chandigarh, the competition includes events such as Judo, Wrestling, Weightlifting, and Boxing in various weight categories. The event was officially inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar, DIG (PSO) of the Guwahati Frontier. A mesmerizing march past by the participating teams followed the inauguration, set to the engaging tunes of the BSF Brass Band.

A pledge to uphold sportsmanship and discipline was taken by all athletes, and Rajesh Kumar extended his best wishes, expressing pride in hosting the event. He highlighted the competition's goal of discovering talented female athletes who can train under skilled coaches to compete nationally and internationally. Kumar lauded past BSF athletes for their impressive performances, earning accolades such as the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, and expressed hope for similar feats by current participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)