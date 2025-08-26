Victoria Mboko's Meteoric Rise: A Year of Breakthroughs

Canada's emerging tennis star, Victoria Mboko, faced an early exit from the U.S. Open, but her summer achievements paint a promising picture. Rising from 350th to 22nd in global rankings, Mboko's breakthrough in Montreal, where she defeated four former major champions, marks a significant milestone in her career.

Despite losing to two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Mboko maintained a positive outlook. The match, though challenging, served as a reflective moment for the 19-year-old, who assessed her need to regain composure and improve her gameplay.

As she prepares to rest and recover before heading to Asia, Mboko remains optimistic about her journey in the tennis world. With her wrist still recovering, she is determined to continue pushing boundaries, signaling this year as merely the beginning of her long journey in professional tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)