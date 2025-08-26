Left Menu

Petra Kvitova's Emotional Farewell: A Grand Slam Career Wraps at U.S. Open

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, retired from professional tennis after her first-round loss at the U.S. Open. The Czech athlete, known for her resilience, concluded a memorable career with 31 titles, overcoming a serious hand injury and COVID-19 before her departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 01:51 IST
Petra Kvitova, twice crowned Wimbledon champion, made an emotional exit from professional tennis after being defeated in the first round at the U.S. Open. Despite the loss, Kvitova expressed pride in her resilience and achievements over two decades.

Returning to tennis earlier this year after a 17-month maternity break, the 35-year-old Czech player announced her retirement ahead of the year's final major in New York. Her career boasts 31 titles, including Wimbledon successes in 2011 and 2014, and a highest world ranking of number two. Kvitova is also celebrated for her courageous return following a severe hand injury during a home burglary in 2016.

After her final match against Diane Parry, Kvitova was honored in an on-court ceremony, shedding tears. She reflected on her career highlights, emphasizing the significance of her Grand Slam wins. Despite encountering COVID-19 before the tournament, Kvitova chose to conclude her professional journey on her terms.

