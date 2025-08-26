Niko Kovac: Leading Borussia Dortmund's Resurgence

Niko Kovac, the head coach of Borussia Dortmund, has secured his position with an extended contract until June 2027, highlighting a period of revival for the soccer club.

After a tumultuous start under previous management, Kovac's leadership style has been instrumental in transforming the team's performance, culminating in a Champions League spot. However, Dortmund faces current challenges due to multiple injuries, necessitating immediate fixes such as potential signings like Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino.

Despite these hurdles, Kovac is optimistic about the journey ahead, expressing confidence in achieving significant success alongside the club and its passionate supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)