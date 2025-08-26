Left Menu

Niko Kovac: Leading Borussia Dortmund's Resurgence

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has extended his contract through June 2027, promising long-term success. He has turned the team's fortunes around since taking over in February, securing Champions League qualification. Dortmund faces challenges with injuries but plans strategic signings to strengthen the squad.

26-08-2025
  • Germany

Niko Kovac, the head coach of Borussia Dortmund, has secured his position with an extended contract until June 2027, highlighting a period of revival for the soccer club.

After a tumultuous start under previous management, Kovac's leadership style has been instrumental in transforming the team's performance, culminating in a Champions League spot. However, Dortmund faces current challenges due to multiple injuries, necessitating immediate fixes such as potential signings like Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino.

Despite these hurdles, Kovac is optimistic about the journey ahead, expressing confidence in achieving significant success alongside the club and its passionate supporters.

