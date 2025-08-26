Left Menu

Masters Tournament Revamps Qualifying Criteria with Global Emphasis

The Masters Tournament is modifying its qualifying criteria by eliminating automatic invitations for fall PGA Tour winners and aligning with the R&A to recognize winners of six national opens worldwide. This change aims to ensure international representation and enhance opportunities for top golfers globally, including those from the LIV Golf tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:28 IST
Masters Tournament Revamps Qualifying Criteria with Global Emphasis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant shift, the Masters Tournament has announced a change to its qualification criteria, removing automatic invitations for PGA Tour winners in the fall and aligning with the R&A. Both organizations aim to recognize victors of six prestigious national opens globally, ensuring a more inclusive and international representation.

Augusta National and the R&A have identified the South African, Australian, Japan, Spanish, Hong Kong, and Scottish Opens as pathways to qualify for the Masters and British Open. This development, enhancing the 'Open Qualifying Series' initiated by the R&A in 2013, underlines their commitment to rewarding exceptional global talent.

By welcoming winners from these additional events, the Masters broadens its scope but reduces spots from PGA Tour fall events, often won by less prominent players. This strategic decision highlights a balanced approach to maintaining quality at golf's historied events while expanding opportunities for emerging players globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregistered financial influencers

SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregister...

 India
2
BJD appoints presidents of students', youth wings

BJD appoints presidents of students', youth wings

 India
3
US prosecutors fail three times to secure indictment in FBI assault case

US prosecutors fail three times to secure indictment in FBI assault case

 Global
4
Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over nuclear programme

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over nuclear programme

 Austria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025