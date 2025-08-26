Left Menu

NCC conducts flag football match for first time in Bengaluru

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Tuesday organised a special 'flag football' exhibition match here for the first time as part of National Sports Day celebrations, which fall on August 29.

Flag football, a recently added Olympic discipline, is a variant of American or Canadian football where, instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team removes a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier.

Flag football debut was organised by 1 Karnataka Battalion NCC, Bangalore 'A' Group, Karnataka & Goa Directorate, in association with the Karnataka Flag and American Football Association (KFAFA) at the Air Force Station, Jalahalli.

Air Commodore S B Arun Kumar, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Karnataka & Goa was present during the debut of flag football, a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence said.

The exhibition match pitted NCC cadets against KFAFA's National and International players.

To honour excellence in the sport, trophies and medallions were presented to five Indian players -- Sandeep S, Pankaj, Nithin K V, S Shwetha, and Deena B M -- the release added.

The day also saw a workshop for NCC cadets, aimed at promoting the sport and building enthusiasm among young players. The workshop was organised by KFAFA and certificates were awarded to all participants, recognising their involvement and contribution.

Debut match was followed by a recreational game called ''Bulls Eye,'' where cadets and officers aimed and threw the oval-shaped flag football at a designated target.

