Hyderabad Open 2025: A Thrilling Kickoff for World Pickleball League Tour

The Hyderabad Open 2025, marking the debut leg of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) On Tour, concluded spectacularly in Hyderabad. This initiative by the WPBL, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Superstars franchise, successfully launched the six-city tour over the weekend.

The event attracted more than 250 participants competing over three days, vying for a total prize pool of Rs. 15 lakhs. Featuring 60 diverse competitive categories catering to age groups and skill levels from U-18s to over-50 divisions, the event employed DUPR-based draws to promote fair play and engaging contests. Stars from WPBL's previous season, such as local favorite Kuldip Mahajan from the Hyderabad Superstars, headlined the tournament according to the WPBL.

In the thrilling matchups, Kuldip Mahajan emerged victorious in the Pro Men's Singles, while other champions included Anuja Maheshwari in Pro Women's Singles, Vanshik Kapadia in Pro Men's and Mixed Doubles, Vrushali Thakare in Pro Women's and Mixed Doubles, Isha Lakhani in Pro Women's Doubles, and Tejas Mahajan in Pro Men's Doubles. Gaurav Natekar, WPBL Founder and CEO, announced plans for over 50 events under the WPBL On Tour umbrella, culminating in Mumbai for Season 2.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Hyderabad Superstars co-owners, expressed their enthusiasm about the turnout, emphasizing the event as a step towards engaging Hyderabad's pickleball community. Their goal is to draw over 500 players for the next edition. Co-Owner Srinath Chitturi highlighted the local community's support, showcasing the success of bringing pickleball to Hyderabad.

With Hyderabad setting a high standard, the WPBL On Tour moves to New Delhi for the upcoming Delhi Open from August 28 to 31, 2025. This marks a continued effort to expand the reach and engagement with pickleball across India.

