Anish Bhanwala Shines with Silver at Asian Shooting Championships

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala earned a silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships. The 22-year-old missed out on gold by one point to China's Su Lianbofan. This achievement contributes to India's impressive medal tally, now standing at 72.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:57 IST
Anish Bhanwala
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala showcased his prowess by clinching the silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old shooter from India finished with a total of 35 points, narrowly missing the gold medal, which was claimed by China's Su Lianbofan, by just one point. Korea's Lee Jaekyoon secured the bronze.

Bhanwala initially led after the first four series but slipped behind in the subsequent rounds. Meanwhile, India's medal tally at the Championships has soared to 72, thanks largely to the standout performances of junior shooters, with 39 golds.

