Left Menu

Inaugural Archery Premier League Set to Elevate the Sport in New Delhi

The Archery Association of India announces the Archery Premier League will debut in New Delhi from October 2-12, spotlighting global talent and India's archery heritage. Six franchises will compete, featuring 36 Indian and 12 international archers, aiming to boost the sport's popularity worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:51 IST
Inaugural Archery Premier League Set to Elevate the Sport in New Delhi
Archery Premier League logo (Photo: Archery Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Archery Association of India (AAI) has officially announced the launch of the first-ever Archery Premier League, scheduled to take place at New Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex from October 2 to 12. According to an official release, the event aims to embody the dynamism, focus, and precision of archery as depicted in its newly unveiled logo.

AAI President, Arjun Munda, emphasized the event's importance, stating, "Hosting this landmark event in our nation's capital showcases our dedication to raising the sport's profile both nationally and internationally." Munda highlighted efforts to balance archers' schedules and accommodate weather conditions for the October dates, further aiming to showcase global talent and celebrate India's rich archery heritage.

AAI Secretary General, Virendra Sachdeva, expressed pride in hosting the league, praising its dynamic and inclusive format. "The league will not only amplify the visibility of Recurve and Compound archery but also provide international athletes a glimpse of India's hospitality." A unique team format will see 36 Indian and 12 international archers competing across six franchises, with more details forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

 India
2
Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

 India
3
Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

 Russia
4
Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

 PoGB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025