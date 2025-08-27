Inaugural Archery Premier League Set to Elevate the Sport in New Delhi

The Archery Association of India (AAI) has officially announced the launch of the first-ever Archery Premier League, scheduled to take place at New Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex from October 2 to 12. According to an official release, the event aims to embody the dynamism, focus, and precision of archery as depicted in its newly unveiled logo.

AAI President, Arjun Munda, emphasized the event's importance, stating, "Hosting this landmark event in our nation's capital showcases our dedication to raising the sport's profile both nationally and internationally." Munda highlighted efforts to balance archers' schedules and accommodate weather conditions for the October dates, further aiming to showcase global talent and celebrate India's rich archery heritage.

AAI Secretary General, Virendra Sachdeva, expressed pride in hosting the league, praising its dynamic and inclusive format. "The league will not only amplify the visibility of Recurve and Compound archery but also provide international athletes a glimpse of India's hospitality." A unique team format will see 36 Indian and 12 international archers competing across six franchises, with more details forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)