Keegan Bradley: Will He Become the First Playing Ryder Cup Captain in 62 Years?

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley faces a pivotal decision about whether to pick himself as a player for the upcoming matches against Europe. If chosen, he would be the first playing captain in 62 years. Bradley, ranked as the eighth-best American, has won twice in the past year.

Updated: 27-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the Ryder Cup draws near, all eyes are on American captain Keegan Bradley to see if he will select himself as one of the players. This decision could make him the first playing captain since 1963, challenging longstanding traditions and adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Bradley has continually motivated his team throughout the year, urging them to adopt a winning mentality as they prepare for the intense matches against Europe at Bethpage Black. His leadership and recent performance—two wins over the past year—make a compelling case for why he might include himself in the roster.

However, the responsibilities of being a captain add another layer of complexity. Last playing captain Arnold Palmer led during an entirely different era, and today's Cup demands more intricate strategies. Whether Bradley will rise to this unique challenge will soon be determined when he announces his final picks.

