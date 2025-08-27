Keegan Bradley: Will He Become the First Playing Ryder Cup Captain in 62 Years?

As the Ryder Cup draws near, all eyes are on American captain Keegan Bradley to see if he will select himself as one of the players. This decision could make him the first playing captain since 1963, challenging longstanding traditions and adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Bradley has continually motivated his team throughout the year, urging them to adopt a winning mentality as they prepare for the intense matches against Europe at Bethpage Black. His leadership and recent performance—two wins over the past year—make a compelling case for why he might include himself in the roster.

However, the responsibilities of being a captain add another layer of complexity. Last playing captain Arnold Palmer led during an entirely different era, and today's Cup demands more intricate strategies. Whether Bradley will rise to this unique challenge will soon be determined when he announces his final picks.

(With inputs from agencies.)