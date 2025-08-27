Keegan Bradley Forgoes Playing Captain Role for Team’s Success in Ryder Cup
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley chose not to select himself as a player, opting for team success by naming Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns as wildcards. Bradley, close to qualifying, emphasized team priorities over personal playing ambitions.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made a difficult decision on Wednesday, choosing not to play in the prestigious tournament. Instead, he announced wildcards including Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa to finalize his 12-man team.
Despite being urged by figures like former President Donald Trump, Bradley, ranked 11th worldwide, prioritized the team's success over personal ambition. The 2011 PGA Championship winner expressed contentment with his selections, stating, "This is the right choice."
The decision garnered attention as it thwarted the possibility of Bradley being the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer. As the U.S. gears up for the Ryder Cup, debutants Griffin, Young, and Burns look forward to the challenge, joining other top players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tennis Stars Tee Off: Alcaraz and Ruud Embrace Golfing Challenge
Masters and R&A Forge New Paths to Golf's Prestigious Majors
Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament
Masters to take winners of six national opens and eliminate invitations to PGA Tour fall winners
Golf-Masters and British Open to offer more exemptions for national open winners