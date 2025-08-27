Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Victories: Highlights from Day 4 of the US Open

The fourth day of the US Open featured some unexpected developments. Jack Draper withdrew due to injury, Emma Navarro defeated Caty McNally, and Emma Raducanu sailed into the third round. Meanwhile, tennis stars like Djokovic and Gauff continued to impress, as fans witnessed intense matches under clear New York skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:22 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Victories: Highlights from Day 4 of the US Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fourth day at the US Open in Flushing Meadows brought thrilling developments on Wednesday. The highlight was British fifth seed Jack Draper's unexpected withdrawal from his second-round match against Zizou Bergs due to an injury, according to event organizers.

In another notable match, American 10th seed Emma Navarro showcased her talents by defeating fellow American Caty McNally convincingly with a 6-2, 6-1 win to advance in the tournament. Simultaneously, Britain's former champion Emma Raducanu secured her spot in the third round with a commanding victory over Janice Tjen, 6-2, 6-1.

As the games continued, renowned players like Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff graced the courts, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. With clear skies and pleasant temperatures in New York, tennis fans were treated to a day of electrifying matches and unexpected outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
2
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States
4
Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025