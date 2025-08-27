Thrilling Upsets and Victories: Highlights from Day 4 of the US Open

The fourth day at the US Open in Flushing Meadows brought thrilling developments on Wednesday. The highlight was British fifth seed Jack Draper's unexpected withdrawal from his second-round match against Zizou Bergs due to an injury, according to event organizers.

In another notable match, American 10th seed Emma Navarro showcased her talents by defeating fellow American Caty McNally convincingly with a 6-2, 6-1 win to advance in the tournament. Simultaneously, Britain's former champion Emma Raducanu secured her spot in the third round with a commanding victory over Janice Tjen, 6-2, 6-1.

As the games continued, renowned players like Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff graced the courts, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. With clear skies and pleasant temperatures in New York, tennis fans were treated to a day of electrifying matches and unexpected outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)