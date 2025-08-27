Left Menu

Jack Draper Withdraws from U.S. Open Due to Injury

British tennis player Jack Draper, the fifth seed, withdrew from the U.S. Open before his second-round match against Zizou Bergs due to an arm injury. Draper had initially advanced after defeating Federico Agustin Gomez but cited persistent discomfort. Draper previously reached the U.S. Open semi-finals last year.

In a setback for British tennis, fifth seed Jack Draper has withdrawn from the U.S. Open ahead of his second-round matchup against Belgium's Zizou Bergs due to an arm injury. The withdrawal was confirmed by the U.S. Open organizers on Wednesday.

Draper had reaching the second round after triumphing over Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez despite battling a left-arm issue that has hindered his play since July. On social media, Draper expressed his regret, stating, "I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the U.S. Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself."

Draper's previous U.S. Open run saw him reach the semi-finals in 2022 before being defeated by Jannik Sinner, who went on to win the tournament. With Draper's withdrawal, Bergs will face either Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the third round in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

