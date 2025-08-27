Jack Draper Withdraws from U.S. Open Due to Injury

In a setback for British tennis, fifth seed Jack Draper has withdrawn from the U.S. Open ahead of his second-round matchup against Belgium's Zizou Bergs due to an arm injury. The withdrawal was confirmed by the U.S. Open organizers on Wednesday.

Draper had reaching the second round after triumphing over Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez despite battling a left-arm issue that has hindered his play since July. On social media, Draper expressed his regret, stating, "I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the U.S. Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself."

Draper's previous U.S. Open run saw him reach the semi-finals in 2022 before being defeated by Jannik Sinner, who went on to win the tournament. With Draper's withdrawal, Bergs will face either Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the third round in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)