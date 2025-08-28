Buzzing at the U.S. Open: Alcaraz's Bold New Look
Carlos Alcaraz's dramatic buzz cut garnered mixed reactions at the U.S. Open. Emma Raducanu endorsed the hairstyle, while Alcaraz explained it resulted from a brotherly mishap. This hairstyle choice did not impact Alcaraz's performance, as Raducanu reached the third round and praised his playful spirit.
Carlos Alcaraz's daring buzz cut stole the spotlight at the U.S. Open, triggering diverse reactions from fans and fellow players. Despite the chatter, Briton Emma Raducanu offered her endorsement, appreciating Alcaraz's ability to own the bold style.
The second seed's change in appearance emerged as a popular topic of conversation at Flushing Meadows, especially after he dominated Reilly Opelka in his opening match. Alcaraz clarified that the new look was an unplanned result of a haircut attempt gone awry by his brother.
Raducanu, who advanced to the third round with a decisive victory over Janice Tjen, expressed happiness for Alcaraz's freedom to experiment without it affecting his prowess on the court, amidst rumors of a budding friendship between the duo.