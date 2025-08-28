Joelinton's Injury Shakes Up Brazil's World Cup Plans

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton will be absent from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering an injury in Newcastle United's recent loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, as reported by the Brazilian Football Confederation this Wednesday. Manager Eddie Howe disclosed that the injury was serious.

In response to Joelinton's injury, Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up Bahia's Jean Lucas for the qualifiers. Additionally, Flamengo's left-back Alex Sandro has also been sidelined due to an injury, making adjustments necessary for the national squad.

Brazil is set to face Chile at the Maracana stadium on September 4, followed by a match against Bolivia. The team seeks to solidify its position as it currently ranks third in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points.