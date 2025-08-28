Left Menu

Joelinton's Injury Shakes Up Brazil's World Cup Plans

Brazilian footballer Joelinton will miss upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to an injury. Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Jean Lucas to fill in. Flamengo's Alex Sandro is also out. Brazil will play Chile and Bolivia as they currently stand third in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 01:01 IST
Brazilian midfielder Joelinton will be absent from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering an injury in Newcastle United's recent loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, as reported by the Brazilian Football Confederation this Wednesday. Manager Eddie Howe disclosed that the injury was serious.

In response to Joelinton's injury, Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up Bahia's Jean Lucas for the qualifiers. Additionally, Flamengo's left-back Alex Sandro has also been sidelined due to an injury, making adjustments necessary for the national squad.

Brazil is set to face Chile at the Maracana stadium on September 4, followed by a match against Bolivia. The team seeks to solidify its position as it currently ranks third in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points.

