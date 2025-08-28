Aryna Sabalenka's Tenacious Triumph: US Open Third Round Bid

Defending U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the tournament's third round on Wednesday, prevailing over Russian competitor Polina Kudermetova in a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory.

In their past encounter during January's Brisbane final, Sabalenka faced initial setbacks but ultimately clinched the win. In New York, the world number one initially found herself lagging, saving four break points before dropping serve early. However, she rebounded with a commanding presence, claiming the tight first set thanks to a decisive crosscourt winner.

Kudermetova, ranked 67th, gifted the opening set to Sabalenka with an unforced error. Despite Kudermetova's initial lead in the second set, Sabalenka regained momentum after treating a leg issue, capitalizing on further mistakes by the Russian to secure her win. Sabalenka will next challenge 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada.