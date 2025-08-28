Sabalenka Charges Ahead in U.S. Open Defense

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, overcame an early challenge to advance into the third round of the U.S. Open by defeating Polina Kudermetova 7-6(4), 6-2 on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, the world's top player, initially struggled and saved four break points before taking control with a pivotal crosscourt winner in the tiebreak. Despite an early break against her in the second set, she rallied after receiving treatment for a leg issue and secured her dominance with strategic play.

Poised for success, Sabalenka is set to face Canada's Leylah Fernandez, four years after their last semi-final clash. The Belarusian is determined to keep fighting and clinching another Grand Slam title as she remains unwavering in her focus and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)