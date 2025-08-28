Sabalenka Charges Ahead in U.S. Open Defense
Aryna Sabalenka successfully advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open, defeating Polina Kudermetova with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory. Despite a challenging start, Sabalenka showcased resilience and skill, setting up a match against Leylah Fernandez. She remains focused on securing her next Grand Slam title.
Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, overcame an early challenge to advance into the third round of the U.S. Open by defeating Polina Kudermetova 7-6(4), 6-2 on Wednesday.
Sabalenka, the world's top player, initially struggled and saved four break points before taking control with a pivotal crosscourt winner in the tiebreak. Despite an early break against her in the second set, she rallied after receiving treatment for a leg issue and secured her dominance with strategic play.
Poised for success, Sabalenka is set to face Canada's Leylah Fernandez, four years after their last semi-final clash. The Belarusian is determined to keep fighting and clinching another Grand Slam title as she remains unwavering in her focus and ambition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aryna Sabalenka's Tenacious Triumph: US Open Third Round Bid
Carlos Alcaraz Dominates with a Flawless Victory at the U.S. Open
Money Grewal's Magical Hat-trick Fuels Central Delhi Kings' Victory
Djokovic's Journey to 25th Major Victory Continues at U.S. Open
Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism