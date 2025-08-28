Left Menu

Sabalenka Charges Ahead in U.S. Open Defense

Aryna Sabalenka successfully advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open, defeating Polina Kudermetova with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory. Despite a challenging start, Sabalenka showcased resilience and skill, setting up a match against Leylah Fernandez. She remains focused on securing her next Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:53 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, overcame an early challenge to advance into the third round of the U.S. Open by defeating Polina Kudermetova 7-6(4), 6-2 on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, the world's top player, initially struggled and saved four break points before taking control with a pivotal crosscourt winner in the tiebreak. Despite an early break against her in the second set, she rallied after receiving treatment for a leg issue and secured her dominance with strategic play.

Poised for success, Sabalenka is set to face Canada's Leylah Fernandez, four years after their last semi-final clash. The Belarusian is determined to keep fighting and clinching another Grand Slam title as she remains unwavering in her focus and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

