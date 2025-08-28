Left Menu

Alcaraz and Djokovic Shine Amidst US Open Drama

Carlos Alcaraz overcame last year's setback to defeat Mattia Bellucci, while Novak Djokovic advanced after an early struggle. The US Open featured triumphs and setbacks as Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, and Emma Raducanu showcased resilience. The tournament continued with thrilling victories and unexpected upsets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:24 IST
Alcaraz and Djokovic Shine Amidst US Open Drama
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, 2022 champion, wiped away last year's disappointment with a commanding victory over Mattia Bellucci. Alcaraz candidly reflected on his previous defeat, stating he was nervous but determined, resulting in a dominating 6-1 6-0 6-3 win. He now faces Luciano Darderi, maintaining his strong form.

Novak Djokovic displayed resilience, shaking off a rough start against American Zachary Svajda to secure a four-set victory. Despite initial errors, Djokovic found his rhythm, while Svajda, hindered by a leg injury, showcased spirited performance. Djokovic's victory sets up a clash with Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Elsewhere, home talent Frances Tiafoe advanced, continuing America's hopes in men's singles after defeating Martin Damm. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu pleased British fans with her consistent performance, dominating Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen. The US Open remains a stage of dynamic performances and stirring surprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
2
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
3
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global
4
Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025