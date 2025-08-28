Alcaraz and Djokovic Shine Amidst US Open Drama
Carlos Alcaraz overcame last year's setback to defeat Mattia Bellucci, while Novak Djokovic advanced after an early struggle. The US Open featured triumphs and setbacks as Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, and Emma Raducanu showcased resilience. The tournament continued with thrilling victories and unexpected upsets.
Carlos Alcaraz, 2022 champion, wiped away last year's disappointment with a commanding victory over Mattia Bellucci. Alcaraz candidly reflected on his previous defeat, stating he was nervous but determined, resulting in a dominating 6-1 6-0 6-3 win. He now faces Luciano Darderi, maintaining his strong form.
Novak Djokovic displayed resilience, shaking off a rough start against American Zachary Svajda to secure a four-set victory. Despite initial errors, Djokovic found his rhythm, while Svajda, hindered by a leg injury, showcased spirited performance. Djokovic's victory sets up a clash with Britain's Cameron Norrie.
Elsewhere, home talent Frances Tiafoe advanced, continuing America's hopes in men's singles after defeating Martin Damm. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu pleased British fans with her consistent performance, dominating Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen. The US Open remains a stage of dynamic performances and stirring surprises.
