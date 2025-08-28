Mondo Track: India's New Hope for Paralympic Glory
The Paralympic Committee of India has introduced a 'Mondo' track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to enhance athlete training ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. This synthetic surface aims to reduce injury risks. The unveiling coincides with the World Para Athletics Championships, boosting athlete morale with a new Team India jersey.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has emphasized the strategic importance of the new 'Mondo' track at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships. Spanning from September 27 to October 5, this event marks India's commitment to providing world-class facilities for its athletes.
PCI President Devendra Jhajharia detailed the significance of this synthetic track, believed to enhance performance and minimize injury risk. He noted the wait for such a facility since his own sporting days, highlighting India's economic transformation enabling such advancements.
Coinciding with the championship, PCI unveiled Team India's official jersey, appointing Dharambir and Preeti Pal as flag bearers. Sharad Kumar, a Paralympic silver medalist, echoed the track's importance, emphasizing its role in preparing athletes for significant international contests.
