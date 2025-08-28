Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold
Lieutenant Colonel Dwarkesh, despite losing his vision, has become a national champion in the 10 meter air rifle category for visually impaired shooters. Training for a year at the Army Marksmanship Unit, he aims to win gold at the Parachuting World Cup in the UAE.
Lieutenant Colonel Dwarkesh, an accomplished marksman who lost his vision in an accident, is determined to excel in sports. The 38-year-old Army officer is now eyeing gold in the World Cup for visually impaired shooters.
Dwarkesh, who competes in the 10 meter air rifle category, has been sharpening his skills at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow. Using an audio aiming device, he has already secured gold medals in national competitions.
The officer, also an adventurer, conquered the Siachen Glacier in 2021. With the help of ChatGPT, he stays updated on shooting techniques, confident that hard work will lead him to his goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
