Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar Triumph in National Squash Championships with Historic Wins

Anahat Singh solidified her dominance in squash as she clinched her third consecutive HCL National Squash Championships title by defeating Akansha Salunkhe in a commanding straight-sets performance.

Displaying exceptional skill, the world-ranked top seed executed a flawless 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 victory, continuing her impressive run since finishing runners-up in 2022. Meanwhile, Velavan Senthilkumar reclaimed the men's title, toppling defending champion Abhay Singh with scores of 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8.

The tournament unfolded at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi, marking its return to the capital after seven years and concluding with thrilling victories for both competitors.

