Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar Triumph in National Squash Championships with Historic Wins

Anahat Singh claimed her third consecutive title at the HCL National Squash Championships, while Velavan Senthilkumar reclaimed the men's title by defeating Abhay Singh. Anahat, the top-seeded player, dominated Akansha Salunkhe in straight sets, and Velavan avenged his previous defeats to Abhay, securing a thrilling victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anahat Singh solidified her dominance in squash as she clinched her third consecutive HCL National Squash Championships title by defeating Akansha Salunkhe in a commanding straight-sets performance.

Displaying exceptional skill, the world-ranked top seed executed a flawless 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 victory, continuing her impressive run since finishing runners-up in 2022. Meanwhile, Velavan Senthilkumar reclaimed the men's title, toppling defending champion Abhay Singh with scores of 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8.

The tournament unfolded at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi, marking its return to the capital after seven years and concluding with thrilling victories for both competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

