Left Menu

India Kicks Off CAFA Nations Cup Bid Against Hosts Tajikistan

India's national football team begins its inaugural CAFA Nations Cup campaign against hosts Tajikistan. Positioned in Group B, they'll face Iran and Afghanistan next. Coach Khalid Jamil highlights a successful preparation camp in Bengaluru, emphasizing the importance of positivity and teamwork for the matches ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:19 IST
India Kicks Off CAFA Nations Cup Bid Against Hosts Tajikistan
Indian head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's national football team is set to commence their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup campaign against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium on August 29. Positioned in Group B, India is slated to face Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4, following their opening clash.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil expressed satisfaction with the pre-tournament preparations held in Bengaluru, indicating that the team is well-prepared for the challenge. Reflecting on past encounters, where India has only secured one win against Tajikistan out of five matches, Jamil remains focused on fostering a positive mindset among players.

Recognizing the strength of Tajikistan, Jamil emphasized the importance of teamwork and playing India's own game, aiming for consistent improvement. He stressed the necessity of positivity and mental readiness, supported by goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari's confidence after an intense preparatory camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case

High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway

Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway

 India
3
Tripura's Child Welfare Initiatives Impact Thousands

Tripura's Child Welfare Initiatives Impact Thousands

 India
4
Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters

Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025