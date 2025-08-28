India Kicks Off CAFA Nations Cup Bid Against Hosts Tajikistan
India's national football team begins its inaugural CAFA Nations Cup campaign against hosts Tajikistan. Positioned in Group B, they'll face Iran and Afghanistan next. Coach Khalid Jamil highlights a successful preparation camp in Bengaluru, emphasizing the importance of positivity and teamwork for the matches ahead.
- Country:
- India
The Indian men's national football team is set to commence their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup campaign against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium on August 29. Positioned in Group B, India is slated to face Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4, following their opening clash.
Head Coach Khalid Jamil expressed satisfaction with the pre-tournament preparations held in Bengaluru, indicating that the team is well-prepared for the challenge. Reflecting on past encounters, where India has only secured one win against Tajikistan out of five matches, Jamil remains focused on fostering a positive mindset among players.
Recognizing the strength of Tajikistan, Jamil emphasized the importance of teamwork and playing India's own game, aiming for consistent improvement. He stressed the necessity of positivity and mental readiness, supported by goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari's confidence after an intense preparatory camp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
E3 Triggers Snapback: Tensions Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions
Reimposition of U.N. Sanctions on Iran: A New Diplomatic Phase?
U.S. Urges Renewal of Iran Sanctions Amid Nuclear Compliance Concerns