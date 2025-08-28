India Kicks Off CAFA Nations Cup Bid Against Hosts Tajikistan

The Indian men's national football team is set to commence their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup campaign against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium on August 29. Positioned in Group B, India is slated to face Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4, following their opening clash.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil expressed satisfaction with the pre-tournament preparations held in Bengaluru, indicating that the team is well-prepared for the challenge. Reflecting on past encounters, where India has only secured one win against Tajikistan out of five matches, Jamil remains focused on fostering a positive mindset among players.

Recognizing the strength of Tajikistan, Jamil emphasized the importance of teamwork and playing India's own game, aiming for consistent improvement. He stressed the necessity of positivity and mental readiness, supported by goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari's confidence after an intense preparatory camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)