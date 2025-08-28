India's Football Ambitions in CAFA Nations Cup Amid ISL Uncertainty

India embarks on their inaugural CAFA Nations Cup campaign facing Tajikistan as their first opponents, amidst ongoing challenges in the Indian Super League (ISL). The uncertainty surrounding the ISL's future casts a shadow over the 23-member Indian squad as they aim for international success.

New head coach Khalid Jamil eyes the eight-nation tournament as crucial preparation for the approaching Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore in October. His strategic decisions include leaving out star striker Sunil Chhetri and missing Mohun Bagan Super Giant players due to scheduling conflicts.

Despite internal league disruptions, Jamil remains optimistic after a rigorous 10-day camp in Bengaluru. With a positive mindset and teamwork emphasis, India hopes to face Tajikistan and other opponents with confidence, focusing on building a cohesive unit for future challenges.

