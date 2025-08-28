Left Menu

India's Football Ambitions in CAFA Nations Cup Amid ISL Uncertainty

India kicks off their participation in the CAFA Nations Cup against Tajikistan, amidst turmoil in their domestic league, ISL. Coach Khalid Jamil prepares the team for the tournament to gear up for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers. Without key players, India aims to make an impact.

India embarks on their inaugural CAFA Nations Cup campaign facing Tajikistan as their first opponents, amidst ongoing challenges in the Indian Super League (ISL). The uncertainty surrounding the ISL's future casts a shadow over the 23-member Indian squad as they aim for international success.

New head coach Khalid Jamil eyes the eight-nation tournament as crucial preparation for the approaching Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore in October. His strategic decisions include leaving out star striker Sunil Chhetri and missing Mohun Bagan Super Giant players due to scheduling conflicts.

Despite internal league disruptions, Jamil remains optimistic after a rigorous 10-day camp in Bengaluru. With a positive mindset and teamwork emphasis, India hopes to face Tajikistan and other opponents with confidence, focusing on building a cohesive unit for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

