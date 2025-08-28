Minerva Academy’s U-14/15 Team Makes History with European Treble Triumph

In a moment of pride for Indian sports, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated the young footballers of Minerva Academy Football Club, Mohali, who scripted history this summer by winning an unprecedented European treble.

The U-14/15 squad of 22 players clinched victories in three of the world’s most prestigious youth football tournaments—the Gothia Cup (Sweden), the Dana Cup (Denmark), and the Norway Cup (Norway)—between July and August 2025.

A New Dawn for Indian Football

Congratulating the young champions, Dr. Mandaviya hailed their achievement as a “new beginning for Indian football”, underscoring its importance in India’s broader sporting journey.

“This is a new beginning for Indian football in our quest to achieve more glory in the international arena,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

The Minister also urged the youngsters to keep the motto of ‘nation first’ in mind wherever they represent India, and emphasized the importance of sports science, nutrition, and mental resilience in modern sports. He called for stronger support systems including psychologists and fitness experts to ensure that India continues on a winning path.

Unbeaten Streak on Global Stage

The Minerva Academy team enjoyed a dream run across Europe:

Unbeaten in 26 international matches.

Scored 295 goals , conceding only a handful.

Defeated top youth clubs from South America, Europe, and other footballing powerhouses.

At the Gothia Cup 2025 in Sweden—often called the ‘Youth World Cup’—they defeated Argentina’s Escuela de Football 18 Tucumán 4–0 in the final. At the Dana Cup in Denmark and the Norway Cup in Oslo, the boys showed the same dominance, defeating clubs from countries with long-established football traditions.

Individual Brilliance

Alongside the team’s historic success, standout players also earned individual honours:

Konthoujam Yohenba Singh – Best Player, Gothia Cup 2025.

Huidrom Tony – Best Player, Dana Cup 2025.

Their recognition reflects not only the squad’s collective excellence but also the emergence of individual stars with the potential to shape the future of Indian football.

Minerva Academy’s Role in Youth Development

Based in Mohali, Minerva Academy FC has long been a cradle of Indian footballing talent and is also a Khelo India Accredited Academy. Its training philosophy combines grassroots talent identification, international exposure, and scientific coaching methods.

The academy’s achievement comes at a time when Indian football is striving to make a mark globally. By competing—and dominating—at the highest levels of youth football, the academy has proven that Indian players can match the best in the world with proper training and exposure.

Broader Significance for Indian Football

India has often been considered a sleeping giant in world football due to its massive population and growing sports infrastructure. The triumph of Minerva Academy’s boys in Europe is being seen as a watershed moment that could inspire greater investments in youth development and football academies across the country.

It also highlights the role of programs like Khelo India in nurturing sporting talent and providing structured support.

Looking Ahead

The victories in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway not only brought laurels to India but also raised expectations for the future of Indian football. Many of the players from this squad are now expected to progress into India’s national youth teams, with hopes of eventually representing the country at the Asian Cup, World Cup qualifiers, and beyond.

With international exposure, advanced coaching, and government support, the achievements of Minerva Academy’s U-14/15 squad could become the stepping stone for a new era of Indian football, where global success is no longer an exception but the norm.