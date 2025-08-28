Hasaranga's Return Strengthens Sri Lanka Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka's cricket team received a significant boost as Wanindu Hasaranga rejoined their squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo. Hasaranga, a star leg-spinning allrounder, was previously sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during the home series against Bangladesh. However, selectors are optimistic about his recovery in time for the tournament in the UAE.

Hasaranga's inclusion enhances team balance, especially in the spin department, with three frontline spinners – Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage – offering strategic options on UAE pitches. The 16-member squad sees notable revisions from the team that recently lost to Bangladesh. Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Eshan Malinga are out, while Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Dushmantha Chameera have been called up.

Chamika Karunaratne returns to the limited-overs squad as part of the pace attack, led by Chameera. Dasun Shanaka is slated to play as a seam-bowling allrounder. Notably, veteran Angelo Mathews is absent, possibly indicating future plans without him for the T20 World Cup. Mathews had retired from Test cricket but remained available for white-ball formats. Sri Lanka will kick off their Asia Cup pursuits on September 13 against Bangladesh, aiming to replicate their 2022 success when they lifted the trophy and surpass their 2023 runner-up finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)