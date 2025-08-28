Glider Mishap in Nashik: Army Personnel Injured

An army personnel sustained injuries in a hang gliding accident during a practice session in Nashik's Shigva village on Thursday morning, according to a Defence release.

The incident took place at around 9:15 a.m., when the glider experienced a sudden sink, leading to a hard landing.

The personnel, identified as Havaldar Gurdev, suffered a fracture in his right forearm. He was promptly transferred to the Military Hospital in Devlali and will be moved to INHS Ashwini in Mumbai for further medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)