Glider Mishap in Nashik: Army Personnel Injured
An army personnel was injured during hang gliding practice in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Shigva village due to a sudden sink of the glider, resulting in a hard landing and a forearm fracture. The injured was hospitalized and will receive further treatment in Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
An army personnel sustained injuries in a hang gliding accident during a practice session in Nashik's Shigva village on Thursday morning, according to a Defence release.
The incident took place at around 9:15 a.m., when the glider experienced a sudden sink, leading to a hard landing.
The personnel, identified as Havaldar Gurdev, suffered a fracture in his right forearm. He was promptly transferred to the Military Hospital in Devlali and will be moved to INHS Ashwini in Mumbai for further medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- army
- personnel
- injury
- hang gliding
- nashik
- maharashtra
- glider
- military
- hospital
- treatment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Crisis: Maharashtra's Call for Unity Amidst Protest
EC added 1 crore new voters in Maharashtra after Lok sabha polls; when we sought voter list, it refused, claims Rahul in Bihar rally.
Six persons killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district: Police.
Maharashtra Showdown: Security Forces Neutralize Four Maoists in Gadchiroli
Safety Amidst Downpour: Maharashtra Districts Brave Torrential Rains