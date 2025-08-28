Manpreet Singh: A Hockey Icon Eyes Asia Cup Glory on Home Soil

Veteran Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh has achieved an extraordinary milestone, crossing 400 international matches for India. Since his debut in 2011, the experienced midfielder has been an integral part of the team, and he shared his thoughts on this achievement ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup hosted in Rajgir, Bihar.

"I never imagined reaching this point," Manpreet reflected, expressing pride in representing his country. The 33-year-old from Punjab, a region synonymous with Indian hockey, stands as the second-highest capped Indian men's player, following former Captain Dilip Tirkey's 412 caps. Despite his achievements, Manpreet's journey is far from over.

Anticipating the Asia Cup on home turf, Manpreet believes playing in India offers a significant advantage. "We're excited about the Asia Cup; Rajgir's facilities are excellent," he noted, thanking the government for their support. With numerous titles to his name, Manpreet's legacy includes four Asian Champions Trophy titles, two Asian Games Golds, two Olympic Bronzes, and consistent podium finishes in major events. His dedication is also recognized through various awards, highlighting his immense contribution to Indian hockey.

As he prepares for the Asia Cup, Manpreet's experience and leadership will be crucial in guiding India through the challenges ahead.