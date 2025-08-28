Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day
The fifth day of the US Open witnessed exciting tennis action, with Swiatek progressing to the third round and Sabalenka advancing in her title defense. Musetti and Haddad Maia also secured their spots in the next stage. The tournament featured gripping encounters at Flushing Meadows in New York.
The US Open's fifth day at Flushing Meadows delivered remarkable performances and edge-of-the-seat action for tennis fans worldwide. Iga Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion from Poland, continued her successful run by defeating Suzan Lamens in a thrilling three-set match, progressing to the third round to face Anna Kalinskaya.
Aryna Sabalenka, defending her title, is set to clash with Leylah Fernandez, promising an intense face-off. Concurrently, men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz will meet Luciano Darderi on the court, with other exciting matches including Novak Djokovic against Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu taking on Elena Rybakina.
Lorenzo Musetti and Beatriz Haddad Maia notably advanced to the third round, bolstering Italy and Brazil's representations in the tournament. The day was marked by sunshine and pleasant weather, contributing to a perfect ambiance for this esteemed tennis showdown in New York.
