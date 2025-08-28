Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day

The fifth day of the US Open witnessed exciting tennis action, with Swiatek progressing to the third round and Sabalenka advancing in her title defense. Musetti and Haddad Maia also secured their spots in the next stage. The tournament featured gripping encounters at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:25 IST
Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Open's fifth day at Flushing Meadows delivered remarkable performances and edge-of-the-seat action for tennis fans worldwide. Iga Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion from Poland, continued her successful run by defeating Suzan Lamens in a thrilling three-set match, progressing to the third round to face Anna Kalinskaya.

Aryna Sabalenka, defending her title, is set to clash with Leylah Fernandez, promising an intense face-off. Concurrently, men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz will meet Luciano Darderi on the court, with other exciting matches including Novak Djokovic against Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu taking on Elena Rybakina.

Lorenzo Musetti and Beatriz Haddad Maia notably advanced to the third round, bolstering Italy and Brazil's representations in the tournament. The day was marked by sunshine and pleasant weather, contributing to a perfect ambiance for this esteemed tennis showdown in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav

Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav

 India
2
CDC Leadership Exodus Over Vaccine Policy Turmoil

CDC Leadership Exodus Over Vaccine Policy Turmoil

 Global
3
U.S. Economy's Growth: The AI and Tariff Tug-of-War

U.S. Economy's Growth: The AI and Tariff Tug-of-War

 Global
4
Thrilling Matches & Surprises at US Open Day 5

Thrilling Matches & Surprises at US Open Day 5

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025