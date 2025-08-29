Left Menu

Javelin Rivalries: Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber Clash in Diamond League Finals

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra finished as runner-up in the Diamond League Finals for the third time, as Germany's Julian Weber claimed victory with two 90m-plus throws. Despite a final effort of 85.01m, Chopra could not surpass Weber, who led with a season-best throw of 91.57m.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 29-08-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:24 IST
Javelin Rivalries: Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber Clash in Diamond League Finals
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist in javelin throw, finished second at the Diamond League Finals, marking the third consecutive runner-up finish for the Indian athlete. Julian Weber of Germany dominated the event with his maiden victory, achieving two 90m-plus throws, culminating in a 91.57m heave.

Chopra's performance saw him improve from third to second with a final throw of 85.01m, surpassing Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. Despite his efforts, Chopra remained well behind Weber, whose exceptional throws secured him the top position, making it a commanding one-man show.

The 27-year-old Chopra, known for consistent 88m-plus throws, fell short in this event, failing to regain the Diamond League trophy he won in 2022. As he looks forward to competing in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, Chopra faces a 3-1 head-to-head record against Weber this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global
2
The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

 Global
3
'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

 Global
4
Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025