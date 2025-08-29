Javelin Rivalries: Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber Clash in Diamond League Finals

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist in javelin throw, finished second at the Diamond League Finals, marking the third consecutive runner-up finish for the Indian athlete. Julian Weber of Germany dominated the event with his maiden victory, achieving two 90m-plus throws, culminating in a 91.57m heave.

Chopra's performance saw him improve from third to second with a final throw of 85.01m, surpassing Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. Despite his efforts, Chopra remained well behind Weber, whose exceptional throws secured him the top position, making it a commanding one-man show.

The 27-year-old Chopra, known for consistent 88m-plus throws, fell short in this event, failing to regain the Diamond League trophy he won in 2022. As he looks forward to competing in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, Chopra faces a 3-1 head-to-head record against Weber this season.

