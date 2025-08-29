Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

Oscar Piastri supports McLaren's strategy decisions, despite losing a potential victory in Hungary. Piastri and teammate Lando Norris pursued different strategies, with Norris gaining an edge. Despite the competitive dynamics, Piastri emphasized the team's openness to varying strategies to maintain competitiveness.

29-08-2025
Oscar Piastri has expressed his support for McLaren's strategic decisions during the recent Formula One race in Hungary, even though it arguably cost him a win and narrowed his championship lead.

Piastri, who qualified faster than teammate Lando Norris, faced a tough competition, especially after Norris opted for a one-stop strategy that turned advantageous, costing Piastri the victory despite being on a two-stop strategy. The Brit's approach allowed him to recover lost positions against Mercedes' George Russell and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Despite the setback, McLaren has continued its dominant streak, winning the last four races with one-two finishes. With Piastri and Norris in close championship contention, strategy discussions were emphasized during a press meeting at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, showcasing McLaren's flexibility in altering race strategies.

