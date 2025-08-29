Left Menu

Arsenal's Star Kai Havertz: Quick Recovery on the Horizon

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz underwent a minor knee surgery after being injured in the match against Manchester United. The club has not disclosed a recovery timeline but is focused on his swift return. In the interim, Arsenal signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's dynamic forward Kai Havertz recently underwent a minor knee operation after sustaining an injury during the season opener at Manchester United. The London club confirmed the procedure on Thursday, highlighting it as precautionary.

While Arsenal has not specified when Havertz will be back on the field, they emphasized their commitment to his swift recovery. Last season, Havertz was out for several months due to a hamstring injury. However, British media suggests this absence will only last a few weeks.

In response to Havertz's injury, Arsenal has signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace to temporarily fill the gap in their lineup.

