Arsenal's Star Kai Havertz: Quick Recovery on the Horizon

Arsenal's dynamic forward Kai Havertz recently underwent a minor knee operation after sustaining an injury during the season opener at Manchester United. The London club confirmed the procedure on Thursday, highlighting it as precautionary.

While Arsenal has not specified when Havertz will be back on the field, they emphasized their commitment to his swift recovery. Last season, Havertz was out for several months due to a hamstring injury. However, British media suggests this absence will only last a few weeks.

In response to Havertz's injury, Arsenal has signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace to temporarily fill the gap in their lineup.