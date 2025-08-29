Simone Biles Sparks Inspiration for Coco Gauff at U.S. Open

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles provided inspiration to tennis star Coco Gauff during her U.S. Open match. Biles attended Gauff's second-round victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a presence Gauff described as calming and motivating.

Biles' remarkable journey, especially her mental challenges, resonated with Gauff, offering her confidence on the court. Gauff recognized Biles as an integral part of her personal 'Mount Rushmore' of athletes.

Biles, who returned to Flushing Meadows specifically for Gauff, described watching her as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.' She admired Gauff's grace, humility, and decision-making as she matures into her career.